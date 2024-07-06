Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi gets heartwarming hug from Justin Bieber at Anant-Radhika's Sangeet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Justin Bieber, the Canadian pop sensation, added a touch of global glamour to the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his high-energy performance at their sangeet ceremony on Friday.

The event, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, witnessed a gathering of celebrities from Bollywood and sports.

Among the attendees was Alaviaa Jaaferi, daughter of actor Jaaved Jaaferi and a social media influencer.

During Bieber's electrifying set, a heartwarming moment unfolded when Alaviaa joined the singer on stage and shared an emotional hug, capturing the essence of the evening's festivities.

Alaviaa took to Instagram to share the special moment, posting a video where she embraces Bieber with the caption, "13-year-old self is screaming."

She also shared snippets of Bieber's performance on her Instagram stories, further amplifying the buzz around the event.

Justin Bieber's performance was a highlight of the star-studded sangeet ceremony, which also saw the presence of notable figures like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Dressed in his signature casual style, Bieber engaged with the audience while performing hit tracks such as 'Baby', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', and 'Sorry', ensuring an unforgettable night for all attendees.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations have been a grand affair, preceding the main wedding ceremonies scheduled for July 12 and 13, including the auspicious Shubh Vivah and Shubh Aashirwad.

The festivities have been marked by traditional rituals and cultural ceremonies, with guests encouraged to embrace Indian attire and customs.

Justin Bieber's departure from Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday marked the conclusion of his brief yet impactful presence at the Sangeet ceremony.

