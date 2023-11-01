Jaaved Jafferi extends warm wishes to Bhuvan Bam for his role in Takeshi’s Castle

The legendary actor Jaaved Jafferi, known for his exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry, extends his heartfelt best wishes to Bhuvan Bam for his role as the new commentary host in the highly anticipated Takeshi’s Castle new version. This popular Japanese Game Show, which garnered immense popularity in its Hindi-dubbed version in 2005, saw Jaaved Jafferi's remarkable association during its early days. Takeshi’s Castle enthusiasts around the globe were pleasantly surprised by the announcement of Bhuvan Bam taking on the mantle of commentary host for the rebooted version, exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime. For Bhuvan, this opportunity holds a special significance, as he steps into the shoes of a seasoned artist he has always admired.

Jaaved Jafferi, acknowledging Bhuvan's new venture, took to social media to extend his warm congratulations to the talented artist. In his message, Jaaved emphasized the honour of passing the baton to Bhuvan, recognizing the remarkable journey that lies ahead. Bhuvan Bam, known for his iconic portrayal of Titu Mama, is set to lend his distinctive voice to the show, bringing a fresh perspective to the Takeshi’s Castle experience for fans in Hindi. Bhuvan Bam expressed his excitement saying, "It's truly an honor to receive wishes from someone as iconic and versatile as Jaaved Jafferi, especially for a show as legendary as Takeshi’s Castle. Jaaved sir's association with the show is etched in its history, and I'm humbled to get this opportunity to do the new season in my style. His congratulatory message on social media meant the world to me. I'm excited to bring my own touch to the show, especially in the beloved Titu Mama avatar. Here's to a thrilling new chapter for Takeshi’s Castle fans!"This exciting development promises a thrilling new chapter in the Takeshi’s Castle legacy, combining the expertise of two remarkable artists from different generations. The audience can look forward to an engaging and entertaining reboot that pays homage to the show's cherished history while introducing exciting new elements.