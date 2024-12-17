Jackky Bhagnani motivates Marathon enthusiasts with his fitness transformation

Mumbai, Dec 17 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has become a source of inspiration for marathon runners and fitness enthusiasts alike.

With his transformation and commitment to health, Jackky continues to motivate others to pursue their fitness goals and embrace a disciplined routine. At the recent Baramati Power Marathon, Bhagnani shared his insights on maintaining a healthy lifestyle with the participants. Offering valuable fitness tips, he encouraged them to adopt a consistent exercise routine and stay committed to their wellness goals.

The ‘Kal Kissne Dekha’ actor stated fitness does not come via shortcuts like crash diets and is a journey that demands persistence and discipline.

Jackky shared, “We are living in an age when a sedentary lifestyle is normative. So many people spend long hours hunched over their desks and mental health issues are also rampant. At such a time, to commit to yourself and your health is very important. You may not be able to run a marathon right at the onset but you can take out some time everyday to exercise, to go for a walk and break the pattern of an inactive lifestyle.”

The actor also posted a video of himself from the event on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Honoured to be part of the Baramati Power Marathon (@Baramati.powermarathon) alongside Deputy Chief Minister Shri @ajitpawar Dada, Member of Rajya Sabha Shrimati @sunetra.pawar ma’am, and @parthajitpawar. Mesmerised by the beauty of Baramati and the spirit of unity, determination, and leadership that surrounded the event. Truly inspiring to see the passion and energy today.”

On the professional front, Jackky wears many hats, including that of a producer and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of Indian music label Jjust Music. In 2009, he made his acting debut with “Kal Kissne Dekhaa." He also starred in movies like “F.A.L.T.U,” “Ajab Gazabb Love," "Rangrezz," "Youngistaan,” and “Welcome to Karachi.”

In 2016, Jackky Bhagnani turned to producing with “Sarbjit” along with his sister Deepshikha Deshmuk.

