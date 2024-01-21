Jacob Elordi gets mocked for 'The Kissing Booth' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Los Angeles, Jan 21 Actor Jacob Elordi hosted the latest episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’.

The episode also saw Renee Rapp as the musical guest.

During Jacob’s opening monologue, he first mentioned ‘Saltburn’, the current buzzy movie that made headlines for its graphic sex scenes, reports Variety.

“You might know me from ‘Saltburn’. Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks,” he began, cutting to a scene when his co-star, Barry Keoghan, has sex with a grave.

“I was the one in the grave. If you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. If you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome.”

As per Variety, he then went to fan questions, first being asked who his favourite Elvis is, young or old.

He responded, “ ‘Lilo and Stitch’ Elvis.” (The actor, who portrays the icon in ‘Priscilla’, recently admitted he was only really familiar with Elvis because of the 2002 animated film).

After one woman was called on and answered, “No question, just want to look at you”, the next remark came from cast member Sarah Sherman, who said she thought his film was “absolutely gross”.

When he said that ‘Saltburn’ isn’t for anyone, she replied, “What the hell is a ‘Saltburn’? I’m talking about ‘The Kissing Booth’. Two people kissing on the mouth… ew!”

After a loud applause, Elordi laughed and admitted, “Yeah, you know what, kissing is kind of weird when you think about it”.

