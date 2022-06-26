Jacqueline Fernandes sizzles in deep neck shimmery blue dress

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez who never fails to catch the eyeballs with her hot and stunning looks and this time the 'Attack' actor, on Sunday, turned up the heat with her latest social media post looking drop-dead gorgeous.

"It's all about the details" the actor captioned the post followed by a blue heart emoticon.

The 'Housefull 2' actor donned a shining deep-neck light short blue dress, paired up with matching heels and open hair. She struck a hot pose inside a cinema hall, sitting on the side of a recliner seat, looking away from the camera and her mouth is open.

In the second picture, the Jacqueline can be seen laid on her back, while she put both her legs on a car, which is mounted on a wall, with her hands on her shoulders, looking straight into the camera.

The 'Kick' actor in the third picture, struck a bold side pose, flaunting her legs, and flipping her hair, looking away from the camera.

Jacqueline stunned everyone with her new hot look. Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Attack- Part 1' with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh and she will be next seen in Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' which is slated to release on July 28, 2022, 'Ram Setu' opposite Akshay Kumar which will release on the occasion of Diwali this year and in 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde which is going to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

