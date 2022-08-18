Jacqueline Fernandez reacts after after ED names her in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez has courted controversy after she was named as an accused in the case involving Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case with the allegation that she has benefitted from the proceeds of crime. Soon after the actor was charged by ED, she posted a cryptic note online in which she shared a note to herself asserting that she deserves all good things in life.

The 36-year-old ‘Vikrant Rona’ star has been questioned multiple times by the federal agency in the case. She was last grilled by the ED in June. In April this year, the ED attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to Jacqueline in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note on her Instagram stories that depicted a note to herself that read, “Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself, it'll all be okay. I'm strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it.” (sic) Take a look-