Jacqueline Fernandez rescues kittens: Wish we could give our beautiful strays a chance at love

Mumbai, Dec 19 Bollywood actress-ardent animal lover Jacqueline Fernandez has once again shown her compassion for strays by rescuing two abandoned kittens and giving them shelter at her home.

She shared that the kittens were brought to her after it was discovered that their mother was no

longer alive. Left alone on the streets during a brutal monsoon, the kittens were struggling to survive, hungry, exhausted and completely soaked.

Jacqueline, who herself is a cat-mom, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images and videos of herself playing and cuddling with two black kittens.

“These sweet babies were brought home to me after we found out their mother was no more and they were left alone to defend themselves on the streets during a brutal monsoon season.. they were hungry, tired and soaked wet..” she wrote in the caption section

“I wish we could all give our beautiful strays a chance at shelter, food and most importantly love.. it takes nothing but gives us an opportunity to change a an innocent souls life (sic),” added Jacqueline, who is a devoted pet parent to a Persian cat named Miu Miu.

Talking about Jacqueline, she was last seen in the comedy thriller directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It marks the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

She will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor