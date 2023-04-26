Jafar Panahi leaves Iran for first time in 14 years after travel ban lifts

Washington [US], April 26 : The travel ban on dissident Iran director Jafar Panahi has suddenly been lifted after 14 years. Following that, the acclaimed director and his wife Tahereh Saeedi reportedly left Iran for an undisclosed location.

Saeedi on Tuesday night posted a picture on Instagram showing her arriving with her husband at an undisclosed airport, reported Variety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CreFHNVtIhZ/

Panahi, 62, was temporarily released from prison last month after going on a hunger strike to protest "the illegal and inhumane behaviour" of Iran's judiciary. He was out on bail.

The director was arrested last July in Tehran in the wake of the country's conservative government crackdown. Panahi had gone to Tehran's prosecutor's office to follow up on the situation of fellow dissident filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulov, who had been incarcerated a few days earlier after signing an appeal against police violence. He was arrested there and put behind bars on the spot.

Panahi is considered one of Iran cinema's greatest living masters. He is known globally for prizewinning works such as "The Circle," "Offside," "This is Not a Film," "Taxi," and most recently "No Bears," winner of last year's Venice's Special Jury Prize.

According to Variety, the lifting of Panahi's travel ban by Iran authorities is a clear signal to the outside world that Iran is, at least cosmetically, changing its course amid escalating tensions following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while she was held in custody for allegedly wearing a loose hijab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor