"Jai has fulfilled my ambition partly": Hansal Mehta on his son's directorial debut 'Lootere'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who always had the desire to craft a thriller, is now partly fulfilled by none other than his son and director, Jai Mehta's 'Lootere'.

'Lootere' stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali in the lead roles, directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Shailesh R Singh.

The series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Entering the twisted world of crime to fulfil a treacherous demand of safeguarding and smuggling dangerous goods, the trailer offers a thrilling peek into a world where survival means navigating a deadly web of crimes.

Talking about the same, Hansal Mehta, the showrunner of 'Lootere' said, "When I read the script and saw the scope of it, I told Shaailesh, who has produced the show and has been a part of the developing team, that this is something right up Jai's alley. Jai likes things larger than life. He's grown up on a staple of Hollywood thrillers. My DVDs were usually scratched by Jai. He has always wanted something like this. I felt that this was the correct platform, and I was there to support that. In my initial days, all I wanted to do was make thrillers, and in that sense, Jai has fulfilled my ambition partly. Of course, I still want to make a thriller myself, but yes, he has partly fulfilled that ambition of mine."

'Lootere' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 22.

