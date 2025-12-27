Jaideep Ahlawat To Replace Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3? Here's What We Know

Ajay Devgan starrer Drishyam is one of Bollywood's most successful suspense thriller franchises which is schedule to release on 2nd October 2026. However, film makers got a big shock after Akshaye Khanna, who plays the role of investigating officer in Drishyam 2, decided to exit the film. Following Akshay Khanna's departure there are rumours that Patal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat is reportedly replace Khanna, stepping into the role to challenge the Salgaonkar family.

Jaideep Ahlawat has been chosen to replace Akshay Khanna and will be seen in the role of a very important police officer. Jaideep's entry has further increased the excitement for 'Drishyam 3'. Fans are very eager to see the acting collaboration between Jaideep and Ajay Devgn. Jaideep will start shooting for the film from January 2026.

According to reports, the reason behind Akshayee Khanna's exit from 'Drishyam 3' is said to be a dispute related to his remuneration. Considering the success of Akshayee's recent films and his increasing popularity, he had demanded approximately ₹21 crore for 'Drishyam 3'. According to the producers, this amount was beyond their budget.

In addition, a disagreement between Akshayee and the producers regarding his look and the use of a wig also led to his decision to withdraw from the project. The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, will feature Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor in their original roles. The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026. Everyone is eagerly watching to see what turn the Salgaonkar family's secret will take and how Jaideep Ahlawat's entry will make the story even more thrilling.