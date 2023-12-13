'Jamal Kudu' Viral Dance; 'Animal' Star Bobby Deol reveals back story

'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, is creating a buzz on both social media and at the box office. Reports suggest that it has already grossed around 737 crores, with expectations to surpass the 800-crore mark. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction, impactful dialogues, catchy songs, and notably, Bobby Deol's introductory dance sequences as the villain, are gaining immense popularity and going viral on social media.

Bobby Deol has made a significant comeback in Bollywood through this film, and audiences are thoroughly enjoying it. His impactful 15-minute role has left a lasting impression on the audience, with many praising his return as an example of how a comeback to the industry should be. Currently, his intro video of him dancing to the viral song 'Jamal Kudu' with a glass of alcohol on his head is trending on Instagram. While talking about this scene, the actor opened up about how he got the idea for this iconic entry.

Speaking to Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol said, "Sandeep made me listen to the music beforehand. He possesses a great sense of music and filmmaking in general. He discovered the song and said, 'I'll play this during your introduction.' When we began shooting, the choreographer instructed me to perform. I was puzzled, thinking, 'What am I supposed to do?' I started dancing, and he said, 'No, No. Don't do it like Bobby Deol.' I then asked Saurabh, who plays my brother, 'Can you demonstrate? How would you do it?'" Further he added, "When I was younger and we visited Punjab, I remember how we would get playful, placing glasses on our heads. I never really understood why we did it. It just struck me, and I incorporated that into the scene. Surprisingly, Sandeep liked it."

On the work front, Bobby Deol played Kashipur wale Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's 'Ashram.' Talking about upcoming projects, he will be featured in the second part of 'Apne' with veteran actor and father Dharmendra and his brother Sunny Deol.