James Corden tests positive for Covid

Los Angeles, Jan 7 TV presenter and actor James Corden has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the third late-night show host this week to announce that he has been infected with the virus.

Corden announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, writing: "I just tested positive for Covid-19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine. The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x."

Actor Jared Leto and stand-up comedian Nick Thune were slated to appear on the show on Thursday night.

Repeats of 'The Late Late Show' will air this week and next as Corden recovers, with new episodes set to return on January 18, according to a source close to the show, reports variety.com.

Seth Meyers announced that he had tested positive on Tuesday, causing the network to cancel this week's planned episodes of 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'.

Meanwhile, 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon revealed on Monday that he had contracted Covid during the show's holiday break, but has since recovered.

During Fallon's show on Monday night, he addressed his experience with Covid and encouraged others to get vaccinated.

"I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," Fallon wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job."

Covid is also affecting daytime TV hosts as of late, with 'Today's' Hoda Kotb and 'The View's' Whoopi Goldberg both revealing they had the illness this week.

