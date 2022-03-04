James Gunn supports Pete Davidson amid Kanye West's 'Eazy' music video controversy

Amid the ongoing drama involving Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, filmmaker James Gunn, who directed Davidson in 'The Suicide Squad', has come out in his support saying the comedian is "one of the nicest, sweetest guys".

West, who is Kardashian's ex-husband, had recently released the music video of 'Eazy' which featured a claymation version of Davidson, Kardashian's new boyfriend, being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.

With people labelling the music video as "disturbing" and "embarrassing", the video was met with backlash on social media.

Among those who spoke out on Twitter, was Gunn, who wrote, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."

As per the Instagram account of Comments by Celebs, Kardashian seemed to "like" the filmmaker's tweet.

Kardashian had filed to divorce West in February 2021 and on Tuesday she was declared legally single, just before West released the video.

This was not the first time that Kanye, who shares four children with Kardashian, has spread concerning images about Davidson, who has been linked to the SKIMS owner since October.

Previously, in one of the instances, he had shared screenshots of texts he'd received from both Kardashian and Davidson, along with memes that he captioned with harassing messages.

However, later the rapper stated he was taking "accountability" for the posts and said he was "working on" his communication skills, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

