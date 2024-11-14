Jamie Lee Curtis deactivates her X account

Washington [US], November 14 : Jamie Lee Curtis has become the latest Hollywood star to leave Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter), deactivating her account and reflecting on the broader cultural and political changes that may have influenced her decision.

On Instagram, the 'Freaky Friday' and 'The Bear' actress shared a screenshot of her deactivated X handle, alongside a thoughtful message quoting the well-known Serenity Prayer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCUMg1dyU9Q/?

"God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference," Curtis wrote, referencing the prayer attributed to theologian Reinhold Niebuhr.

Her departure comes amid a series of high-profile exits from X after US President-elect Donald Trump appointed Musk to head up a new Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative aimed at reducing government bureaucracy, as per Deadline.

The announcement raised eyebrows and spurred further discussion on the platform's role in shaping political discourse.

Curtis's departure also follows recent reports of other prominent media outlets distancing themselves from X.

The UK's Guardian newspaper announced it would no longer publish content on the platform, citing concerns over the prevalence of conspiracy theories and the ability of Musk to shape public conversation through X, as per Deadline.

Adding to the exodus, the Berlin Film Festival recently announced its decision to leave X by the end of 2024.

The festival's departure underscores a growing sentiment that the platform is no longer conducive to positive or constructive communication.

