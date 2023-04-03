Janhvi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at the Tirupati temple in Tirumala. The two have been dating for a while now, as per reports. Shikhar was also spotted with Janhvi's father, producer Boney Kapoor, at various recent events, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai on March 31.

Janhvi decked up in a pink and green lehenga, while Shikhar was seen in a white dhoti and red stole as they sought blessings at Tirupati temple. The two were seen offering prayers at the temple and were also accompanied by Khushi Kapoor who wore a green and red lehenga. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Khushi was seen walking behind Janhvi and Shikhar, who were seen with their team.

Shikhar was reportedly in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago before they separated. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mili. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the film also featured Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, it was the Hindi remake of his 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is set to be released in 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.