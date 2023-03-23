Janhvi Kapoor begins shooting for Jr NTR's NTR 30

RRR actor JNTR upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project with director Koratala Siva was officially launched on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's who presided over as the special guest for the program, clapped the first shot and commenced the shooting. The project, currently dubbed NTR 30, marks the Telugu debut of actor

Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. Apart from Rajamouli, KGF director Prashanth Neel also attended the event as one of the main guests. Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Jr NTR can be seen welcoming Janhvi for the launch as he shook hands with her. Janhvi draped a light green saree and a matching blouse.