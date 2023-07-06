Janhvi Kapoor completes 20 days shoot schedule of 'Ulajh', actor shares BTS pictures

London [UK], July 6 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Thursday, shared a string of monochrome BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming film 'Ulajh' as she completed 20-day shoot schedule.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared the post which she captioned, "20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go food for the soul."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuWJcPtozYu/

In the first picture, she can be seen sitting on a chair inside what it seems like a library, and in another picture, the actor is seen sitting on a dining table just below the camera.

In another picture, she is seen posing with her team members.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, 'Ulajh' is a patriotic thriller film which also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time.

"I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21.

Apart from that, she also has 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' in her kitty opposite RajKummar Rao.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor