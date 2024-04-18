Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her beautiful hair in new pic, fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to be seen in the action thriller film 'Ulajh', has treated her fans with her new pic flaunting her beautiful hair.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture of herself, which grabbed the eyeballs. She gave a quirky caption to the picture, "pls roze aise achhe hair days de do..shubh baal diwas" (Please give these good hair every day..Happy Good Hair day)

After her post, many fans reacted to it. One of them wrote, "Day by Day you are transforming and becoming more beautiful stylish and Elegant"

Another mentioned, "Whatever u wear nd whts your mood.........u look perfectly beautiful"

While the other wrote, "So beautiful"

Talking about her film, 'Ulajh', makers recently dropped the teaser of the film.

In the 56-second video, Jahnvi is shown determined to seek revenge against those who betrayed her and her country.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, the 'Mili' actress wrote, "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #

Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July."

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor