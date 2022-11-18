Janhvi Kapoor reveals mom Sridevi wouldn't let her lock her bathroom door

Janhvi Kapoor took some time out of her busy life and gave a tour of her Chennai home. The 25-year-old actress began the video with these words: "Hi guys, welcome to my Chennai house." The first spot that Janhvi showed in the video was her dad Boney Kapoor's office. Dhadak actress also shared a "fun fact" about the property and said, "It was the first property that mom (Sridevi) ever bought and it was very different when she bought it and she decided to do it up after she got married." Janhvi then showed a lot of paintings made by Sridevi.

The actress also gave fans a tour of her master bedroom which surprisingly doesn't have a lock on the bathroom door. Revealing the memory attached to the same, she said, "I remember mom refused to put a lock as she was so scared that I would go into the bathroom and talk to boys. So, I was not allowed to have a lock on my bathroom. Now the entire room’s done up… but my bathroom still doesn’t have a lock..."

She added, "A thing I love about this house, apart from the memories, is that it has so much of the old, but also a little bit of the new us."

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mili. She is known for starring in films like Dhadak, Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Bawaal and Mr And Mrs Mahi.Sridevi, who acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades, died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding. The actress' last film was MOM (2017), which was backed by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.