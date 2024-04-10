Janhvi Kapoor's subtle nod to alleged beau Shikhar Pahariya steals the show!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Amidst the swirl of rumours surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's romantic life, the actor has once again sparked speculation with a subtle yet significant gesture.

At a recent screening of the film 'Maidaan', Janhvi adorned a delicate necklace bearing the name 'Shiku', a probable reference to her rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya.

This subtle nod has sent fans into a frenzy, reigniting discussions about the alleged romance between the two.

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion choices have always garnered attention, and this instance was no exception.

Dressed in an off-white ensemble that exuded elegance, Janhvi's appearance was elevated by the understated yet impactful accessory around her neck.

The 'Shiku' necklace not only caught the eyes of onlookers but also fueled speculation about the depth of her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has officially confirmed their relationship, glimpses into their alleged romance have surfaced from time to time.

Janhvi's appearance on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan' provided subtle insights into their bond, with the 'Dhadak' actor sharing endearing anecdotes about Shikhar's presence in her life.

Moreover, her father Boney Kapoor's public admiration for Shikhar further solidifies the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Shikhar Pahariya hasn't shied away from expressing his affection for Janhvi either.

On her birthday, he took to Instagram to share intimate moments captured between them.

These gestures have only added fuel to the ongoing speculation about their alleged romance, captivating fans and media alike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor