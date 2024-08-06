Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' Earns ₹60 Lakh on Day 4, Continues to Struggle at Box Office

The thriller 'Ulajh', starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, has experienced a disappointing run at the domestic box office since its release on August 2. According to a new report by Sacnilk.com, the film collected its lowest earnings yet on day 4, amounting to only ₹60 lakh net, as per early estimates.

Ulajh Box Office Collection in India

- Day 1: ₹1.15 crore nett

- Day 2: ₹1.75 crore nett

- Day 3: ₹2 crore nett

- Day 4:₹60 lakh nett

This brings the total India box office collection to roughly ₹5.5 crore.

In comparison, Janhvi Kapoor's previous release, Mr & Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, had a much stronger opening, earning ₹6.75 crore nett on its first day in June 2024, according to Sacnilk.com.

About the Film

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, 'Ulajh' features Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and Adil Hussain. The plot centers on Suhana Bhatia (played by Janhvi Kapoor), a young Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer with a legacy of patriots in her family, who finds herself entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy amidst a career-defining post far from home. The film was announced in May 2023 and released on August 2, 2024, receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Critical Reception

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads: “Ulajh tries to be a lot of things – a comment on nepotism, on unfair treatment towards women in power at a workplace, sexist speculations about how they reach there – and ultimately, on why diplomacy is the answer to inter-country conflicts. It all leads to the film taking itself too seriously… Janhvi, expectedly, dominates each and every frame of this Sudhanshu Saria directorial.” Despite Janhvi Kapoor's strong performance, the film's box office performance indicates a tepid audience response.