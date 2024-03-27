Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara onboards Anupam Kher directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai, March 27 Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is busy with his upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great', is gathering a team of cinema titans for his film. The film story will be captured in the lens by Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the senior actor shared a picture of himself with Nakahara. In the picture, both Anupam and Nakahara can be seen wearing black outfits. While the actor sported a black coloured sweatshirt, Nakahara chose a black coloured t-shirt. Both of them can be seen in a discussion about a shot as Anupam briefs her.

The actor wrote in the caption: “ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy and Honoured to present the #DirectorOfPhotography of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat, Ms. Keiko Nakahara from Japan. Having worked with her for almost three weeks now I can see our story beautifully turning into reality. Jai Ho.”

Nakahara shared that the film’s script really caught her fancy and she had an instant connection with the narrative.

Elaborating on the same, Keiko Nakahara said: "When I read the script of ‘Tanvi The Great’, I connected with it immediately. The story's universal appeal beckoned me emotionally in a very special way. Now after being on board and working with Anupam Kher for over three weeks, I realised that as a Director, his vision also has a dimension of spontaneity that creates great momentum for our creative collaboration. And it is immensely satisfying for me to be able to capture that vision with all its energy.”

Earlier, Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani came onboard for the film. Anupam had shared a video of himself in the recording with the ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer doodling on his MIDI keyboard.

‘Tanvi The Great’ is produced under Anupam Kher Studio.

