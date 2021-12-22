Jared Bush opens up on learnings from 'Encanto' ahead of OTT release

Mumbai, Dec 22 For Jared Bush, the director of 'Encanto', the film has been replete with learnings that he acquired along its journey as it taught him how music can help tell a story.

He also admitted to the pressure before the film's OTT release.

Jared said, "There's a lot of pressure on us to honour that legacy and do a great job. We are hopeful that the movie will resonate with audiences the way the movies that we grew up with resonated with us."

Applauding the efforts of writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, the director said, "Miranda was part of the team helping to make that dream possible. I was lucky enough to work on Moana, and that was an incredible experience. I learned a lot about how music can help tell stories and was excited to be part of 'Encanto' from the beginning."

The film boasts of voices by actors Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal, Tony Award-winning actor John Leguizamo co-stars as Bruno Madrigal, Diane Guerrero voices the character of Jane and Maria Cecilia Botero plays Abuela Alma Madrigal.

The film is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu in addition to English on December 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor