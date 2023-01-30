Jasleen Royal collaborates with Jeevansathi.com to celebrate couples getting married this season

Mumbai, Jan 30 'Din Shagna Da' and 'Nachde Ne Saare' hitmaker Jasleen Royal has collaborated with matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com for a contest to celebrate couples getting married this season.

Couples getting married in Feb are invited to share their love stories. One mega winner to get a Surprise of a Lifetime from Jasleen.

The brand announced its campaign #StringsOfLove

Jasleen will be treating the lucky couple to a huge surprise. The contest is open till 4 Feb 2023, so couples who want to make their wedding celebrations extra special can enter the contest by sharing a story of how they met their partner and their favourite thing about them.

Talking about her involvement, Jasleen Royal said, "This is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience for me and I am absolutely thrilled to see how the winning couple reacts to the surprise. This is electrifying and I am sure that the couple will cherish it for a lifetime.

I'm delighted to partner with Jeevansathi.com on this. And together we want to add a unique and memorable touch to a couple's special day. I'm always looking to do something unique and special, and I feel this is totally in line with my artistic journey."

In order to enter, the participants must first fill the google form (link available on Jeevansathi's Instagram Bio), then follow the platform's Instagram handle and comment on the contest post using the hashtag #StringsOfLoveByJS. Participants can also win extra points by resharing the post and tagging Jeevansathi and Jasleen!

One lucky couple can be sure of a fairy tale wedding, entailing a surprise by Jeevansathi.com and Jasleen Royal and many others can look forward to winning exciting gift hampers from Jeevansathi.com, making their new life together even more enthralling.

Himani Bahuguna, EVP & Head - Marketing, Jeevansathi.com, said: "Jeevansathi stands for 25 years of trusted matchmaking & countless success stories. We want to make the special day of a few lucky couples even more memorable through this contest. We are very excited about our association with Jasleen. She is an amazing singer and she gets a lot of love from the youth of the country with her songs becoming the life of most weddings."

