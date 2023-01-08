Jasmin Bhasin to feature in Sanam Puri's song 'Kya Karoon'

Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who is basking in the success of her Punjabi film 'Honeymoon', will soon be seen in singer Sanam Puri's song titled 'Kya Karoon'.

On Saturday, Sanam took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

"Really excited about this one," he wrote, adding a poster of the song.

The track is written and composed by Jaani. Arvindr Khaira has directed the song's video.

The song's announcement has left Jasmin and Sanam's fans excited.

"Woah.... this looks interesting," a social media user commented.

"Sanam x Jasmin ...This will be dope," another one wrote.

Jasmin rose to fame with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 14'. Prior to the reality show, she was known for featuring in TV soaps like 'Dil se dil tak' and 'Dil toh happy hai ji'. After coming out from 'Bigg Boss', she appeared in several music videos and Punjabi films.

On the other hand, Sanam is mainly known for singing unplugged versions of old Bollywood songs. He came up with his own 'Sanam band' and his four friends. 'Sanam Band' started flourishing after they were invited to perform for the YouTube FanFest in 2015.

