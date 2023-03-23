Jasmin on doing a Punjabi film: Want to live up to expectations of the audience

Mumbai, March 23 Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is known for working in TV shows such as 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', 'Naagin 4', and made her Punjabi film debut with 'Honeymoon', is busy shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film 'Warning 2' which also stars Gippy Grewal. She shared her experience of being part of the Punjabi film industry and being selective while taking up any new project.

The actor is keen on doing more work in the industry and said that she would love to explore all the genres and make her place among the audience.

