Jasmin Walia releases 'Fights N Nights' in collaboration with Asim Riaz

Mumbai, March 21 Jasmin Walia, who's known for the track 'Bom Diggy' released a new single titled, 'Fights N Nights' on Monday.

The music artiste has collaborated with Big Boss fame Asim Riaz for the track.

Sung by Jasmin Walia with a rap section by Asim Riaz, the track is a unique blend of urban pop sound with Hip hop and RnB.

'Fights N Nights' has been produced by Australian artiste Tyron Hapi , known for his hit track 'Astronaut in the Ocean'. Shot in the UK, the video of 'Fights N Nights' features Asim and Jasmin depicting the toxicity of a relationship and difficulties couples face with external influences.

Talking about her experience working on this song, Jasmin Walia said, "It was a very fun project and an interesting collaboration for me. I was quite thrilled to put this all together and I'm glad it's finally out there for the fans. This collaboration was a great opportunity for me musically to try something different to what I usually do."

"I worked on this beat with the producer who created 'Astronaut in the Ocean', a very urban/hip hop international sound while incorporating Asim's style of music. It was fun working and shooting with Asim, his vibe made the whole process quite smooth and easy. Glad that we could make this happen", she further said.

Adding to her, Asim said, "I'm happy to be a part of this song as we have tried something new and everything fell in place perfectly. I loved the song the moment I heard it and completely enjoyed shooting in the UK with Jasmin. Can't wait for my fans to hear it!"

'Night N Fights' is available to stream on YouTube and all streaming platforms.

