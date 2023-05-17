Jason Momoa joins 'Shark Week' as master of ceremonies

Los Angeles [US], May 17 : 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa will lead Discovery Channel's Shark Week as it returns for its 35th year, as the master of ceremonies.

The update was shared by the newtork as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfront's appearance on Wednesday, Variety reported.

"As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey," said Momoa.

"This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman - it began several generations before me," he added.

Over the course of Shark Week, Momoa will set up the jaw-dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the summer spectacle. WBD promises that fans can expect adrenaline-inducing original hours of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, all captured on-camera by Discovery's dedicated science and research field teams.

After the premiere of Shark Week, Momoa will next be seen in DC's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which will premiere in theatres on December 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor