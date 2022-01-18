Jason Momoa spotted without wedding ring in first outing since announcing split from wife

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa was recently seen out for the first time since announcing his split from wife Lisa Bonet.

According to People magazine, the 'Aquaman' star was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a black T-shirt and jeans while covering up in a black face mask and hat on Sunday. He was seen without his wedding ring as Momoa carried a cardboard box outside of a grocery store.

Momoa revealed he and Bonet had split after nearly 17 years together and five years of marriage in a now-deleted Instagram post he shared last Wednesday.

The joint statement read, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become..." it continued.

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

Along with the announcement, Momoa shared several photos in his post, including one of a sunset sky, one of a person holding a baby bird and wearing a shirt that reads "May my soul shout love", and another close-up of the hands holding the young bird.

The couple had started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club.

During an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden, Momoa spoke about his first date with Bonet, saying, "We just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

"I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, 'I'm Lisa.' I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f--ing fireworks going off inside, man," he said at the time. "I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel."

The two ended up sharing a meal at Cafe 101, where Momoa said they hit it off. He added, "We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it. I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history."

The former couple shares two children, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet is also mom to Zoe Kravitz, 33, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

