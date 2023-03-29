Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU

Los Angeles, March 29 Hollywood star Jason Momoa is confident Aquaman will feature in the revamped DC Universe. The 43-year-old actor is reprising his role as the superhero in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.

The actor doesn't think it will be his final outing despite James Gunn and Peter Safran now at the helm of DC Studios as they lead the DCU into a new era with the character not included in the first round of new titles announced in January, reports 'Female First UK'.

He told Total Film magazine: "I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It's on, bro - there's no one bigger than Aquaman. But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It's fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There's some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson".

He said, quoted by ‘Female First UK', "I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It's like we're brothers. There's a lot of cool stuff happening in this one."

