Jason Momoa to star in tentatively titled 'The Executioner'

Los Angeles, May 6 'Aquaman' and 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa is set to star in the tentatively titled 'The Executioner', which will be produced by Warner Bros. after the studio won an intense bidding war, reports 'Deadline'.

As per 'Deadline', the project will be penned by Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who are known for their work on Chloe Zao's 'The Eternals'.

With a storyline that's under wraps, it is billed as a fun, action-murder mystery in the spirit of 'Knives Out' meets 'The Lord of the Rings'.

A director is yet to be finalised.

The project puts Jason back in business with his 'Aquaman' producer Peter Safran, who is producing the Firpo-scripted feature project.

Warner Bros EVP Jesse Ehrman is steering the feature at the Burbank lot.

'Deadline' also reports that Safran is a force behind Warner Bros. lucrative franchises including the $2 billion-grossing 'Conjuring' movies and DC fare 'Suicide Squad', its DC/HBO Max's hit series spinoff 'The Peacemaker', as well as the 'Shazam' and 'Aquaman' franchises.

Last week, Warner Bros. showed off trailers for the upcoming Christmas tentpole 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (opening December 21) and next year's 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' (March 17).

To date, 'Aquaman' remains the highest-grossing DC movie of all time with $1.1 billion worldwide.

