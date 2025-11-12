Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 5: How Much Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Earned on Its 1st Tuesday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 5: The mythological horror thriller Jatadhara featuring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha has completed its first five days in theatres. As per early reports from Sacnilk, Jatadhara collected around Rs 60 lakh on Tuesday. With this, the total domestic box office collection has reached Rs 4.54 crore. The movie earned Rs 1.07 crore each on Friday and Saturday and saw a rise on Sunday with Rs 1.25 crore. It collected Rs 55 lakh on Monday before a slight increase on day five.

The film recorded an overall 16.06 percent occupancy in Telugu and 7.33 percent in Hindi on November 11. In Telugu, the occupancy stood at 16.48 percent in morning shows, 17.54 percent in the afternoon, 14.94 percent in the evening and 15.27 percent at night. In Hindi, the morning shows saw 8.93 percent occupancy, followed by 2.40 percent in the afternoon, 7.60 percent in the evening and 10.40 percent at night.

Reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 16 crore. The cast includes Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The film is a mystical thriller centered on Shiva, played by Sudheer Babu, a ghost hunter who does not believe in the existence of ghosts. The story takes a twist when Shiva begins to experience strange visions linked to his past and encounters a vengeful spirit named Dhanapisachini, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha.

Jatadhara Trailer