Javed Akhtar: If not sufficiently different, remaking song can lead to copyright infringement

Mumbai, Aug 6 Veteran screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar feels that directly copying an original performance or using artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic a singer's voice without permission can lead to copyright infringement.

Talking about revamping an old number, Javed Akhtar told IANS: "Remaking a song is generally allowed as long as the new version is sufficiently different from the original."

"... directly copying the original performance or using AI to mimic a singer's voice without permission can be copyright infringement. Additionally, using a singer's likeness or voice without consent, even if AI-generated, might violate their right to recording and publishing," he said.

With the rise of AI, Javed Akhtar suggested creators seek legal advice.

"Given the complex legal landscape, especially with the rise of AI, musicians and creators should seek legal advice when creating remakes or using AI-generated elements," said Javed Akhtar, who is also Chairman of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS).

The IPRS recently took part in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Mentorship Programme, showcasing India's efforts in music copyright management in South Asia.

Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS said: "AI brings exciting opportunities to enhance creativity and streamline production processes. However, it also presents significant challenges, particularly in the realm of copyright infringement."

"AI-generated music can blur the lines between inspiration and imitation, and can pose a serious risk to copyright integrity and the rights of creators. At IPRS, our mission is to protect these rights," he added.

Nigam further said as "we navigate the intersection of technology and creativity, it is imperative to uphold the rights of our creators and ensure that AI serves as a catalyst for innovation rather than a threat to originality".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor