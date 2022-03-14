Javed Akhtar: 'Live-in Song' presents new way of thinking about modern day relationships

Mumbai, March 14 Playback singers Nikhita Gandhi and Mohit Chauhan's latest track, 'The Live-in Song', was released on Monday.

For veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has penned the lyrics of the song, it's important as it presents a new way of thinking, something that could change the way society looks at modern day relationships.

Talking on the occasion of the song's release, Javed Akhtar said, "I have written many songs in my life but I have a special importance for this new one as it represents a new way of thinking. It challenges the ancient beliefs that look down upon couples who want to stay together before tying the knot."

The song is about the evolving world of millennials and the trend of living together instead of directly taking the plunge of getting married. It presents a new way of addressing a very relevant subject in today's times through a song and introducing the concept of treating all couples equally.

The veteran writer added that with changing times the relationships too have undergone a lot of changes but what stays constant is the mutual love and respect between the partners, "I believe that the real bond between a man and a woman is not some ancient ritual but mutual love and respect."

The song, composed by Shameer Tandon, has been directed by Aditya Datt, and is currently available to stream on Saregama Music's YouTube Channel.

