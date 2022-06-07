Javed-Mohsin talk about recreating title track of 'Nikamma'

Mumbai, June 7 Bollywood music composer duo Javed Khan and Mohsin Shaikh, popularly known as Javed-Mohsin, talk about their recent title track from the Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty-starrer 'Nikamma'.

The 'Nikamma' track is a recreation of Himesh Reshammiya's hit track in the early 2000s starring Tushar Kapoor. The composers Javed and Mohsin had made it clear that they will just use the hook line of the track and compose the rest of the song in their own style.

Commenting on the same, Javed says: "The makers had taken the rights of the track 'Nikamma' which was supposed to be recreated. So we knew we were recreating a superhit track by Himesh Reshammiya sir but we wanted to do it in Javed-Mohsin style."

Mohsin adds: "We took just the hook line of the melody and decided to create a fresh song with a new 'mukhda' and 'antara'. Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Deane Sequeira have sung the track brilliantly and Danish Sabri's lyrics are on point. We're glad people are enjoying the track."

"This is our first recreation, so while doing this the one thing we kept in mind is that we will do it in our own way with a new melody and just use the hook line and design it in a new way," shares Javed.

Javed-Mohsin also composed one more track for Nikamma.

"Our second track from the film 'Ab Meri Baari Aayi' is a great song with rap portions included in it. Farhad Bhiwandiwala has sung it and The lyrics are written by Danish Sabri and Sabbir Khan."

"The brief given for this song was they wanted a very high energy action theme song which includes rap and portrays aggressiveness. The song is already part of the trailer and people are loving the energy of it. It's the theme music and we have high energy guitar in it, you will also hear broken upbeat with lots of bass and this is an important track of the movie," concludes Mohsin.

Previously, Javed-Mohsin composed tracks like 'Meri Wali Ding Dang' from 'Munna Michael', 'Pal' from Jalebi, 'Teri Bhabhi' from 'Coolie No 1' and their recent hit 'Kabhhi Tumhhe' from 'Shershaah'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor