Jawan: Did SRK's production house Red Chillies hire anti-piracy agencies to track pirated content?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Despite an anti-piracy plea by the makers, 'Jawan' got leaked across various platforms.

In the wake of this issue, Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment hired multiple anti-piracy agencies to track individuals and groups who have been involved in circulating 'Jawan' film online illegally, as per a statement.

The production house has also filed a police complaint with police inspector Amar Patil, from Santacruz West, Police Station against people involved in piracy, the statement stated.

"We have already tracked down pirated accounts run by individuals across various platforms, criminal and civil action is being initiated against them for releasing pirated content of the film Jawan. Piracy is a huge issue faced by the film industry at large and undermines the hard work of thousands of people associated with the film. Such acts of illegally recording and leaking, amounts to cheating, theft, and infringement/violation of intellectual property," a source close to the production house said.

The production house has found that "the nature of the pirated content infringement clearly indicates that it was unlawfully accessed and stolen by persons who are distributing the same illegally for monetary gains."

'Jawan' was released in theatres on September 7. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

