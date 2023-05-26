'Jawan' director Atlee makes red carpet debut with wife Priya at Cannes 2023

Cannes [France], May 26 : The ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival turned special as actor Shah Rukh Khan's next film Jawan's director Atlee and his wife Priya marked their debut on the red carpet.

Taking to Instagram, Atlee on Friday, shared pictures of their debut look.

"That's exactly what they call a dream come true moment, thank god for being kind to us. And thank you so much @bmwindia_official for hosting us at the most prestigious #cannes2023.", he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/atlee47/

The two waved and smiled while being photographed on the red carpet. Atlee donned a black suit that he paired with a white shirt and black bow tie.

While Priya wore a sheer black saree from the JADE designers, Monica and Karishma. She accessorized her outfit with dangling black earrings and multiple rings with a nude makeup look.

Fans undoubtedly loved the couple's look.

Reacting to the pictures, actor Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Woohoo"

Television host and Tamil actor Dhivyadharshini wrote, "Wowieeeeee super girlie n my boy, both look cute."

South director Atlee is known for films like 'Raja Rani', 'Their', 'Mersal', 'Bigil'.

'Jawan' has spotlighted him as Shah Rukh will be acting in the movie.

Earlier, Shah Rukh announced the new release date of his film with an announcement video that gave fans a glimpse of SRK's character in the film. The film will now hit the theatres on September 7.

The film also stars actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijay and director Atlee. Reportedly, SRK will be having a double role in the movie of a father and a son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor