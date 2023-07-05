JAY-Z's Mom Gloria Carter ties knot with her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire

New York [US], July 5 : American rapper JAY-Z's mother Gloria Carter tied the knot with her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire in a ceremony in New York City's Tribeca neighbourhood over the weekend, according to TMZ.

JAY-Z and his wife, Beyonce, and other celebrity guests such as Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts, attended the celebration.

Beyonce showcased her look for the occasion in an Instagram post. She wrote, "The baddest!!!!!! Everything is perfection."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyonce (@beyonce)

She wore a peach-coloured ensemble that included a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a matching skirt. She completed her look with a feathered jacket, lace handbag, and sunglasses.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z has been highly supportive of Gloria, who came out as a lesbian in his 2017 track 'Smile', where she jumped on the song to discuss living in the shadows as a gay woman.

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicates/Society shame and the pain was too much to take," the Grammy winner rapped in the song.

"Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don't matter to me if it's him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake."

He ended up thanking her for letting him tell her story at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor