Jaya Bachchan Mother Health Update: Indira Bhaduri Is Alive and Recovering In Bhopal Hospital

Actor and MP Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, is alive and hospitalised in Bhopal. Earlier, several media outlets claimed that she has passed away. The reports also suggested that her grandson, Abhishek Bachchan, rushed to Bhopal after hearing the news. However, these claims have been confirmed to be untrue. Indira, 94, is currently in hospital due to a backbone-related issue. However, her caretaker confirmed that she is fine.

An official note from Abhishek Bachchan's team has clarified that Indira Bhaduri is alive and fine. The note reads, "At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. Fans are encouraged to remain supportive and to await credible updates rather than engaging with misleading information. The emotional toll on families during trying times is profound, and they should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. Let’s respect the privacy of the Bachchan family during this time and focus on reliable sources for any updates in the future."

Indira Bhaduri, who lives in Bhopal, was married to journalist Taroon Bhaduri, who passed away in 1996. Jaya Bachchan's parents have long been rooted in Madhya Pradesh, where even the veteran actress was born. Several reports have claimed that Amitabh Bachchan, along with other family members, is arriving in Bhopal by chartered plane. Notably, both Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan are very close to their grandmother.



