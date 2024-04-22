Jaya Bachchan Shares Views on Growing Meme Culture (Watch Video)

Jaya Bachchan is known for her controversial statements. She is often seen sharing her views on current trends. Recently she talked about the craze of memes.

While talking on the Grand Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's Talk Show "What the Hell Navya" Show Jaya Bachchan revealed what is her take on the current meme craze. The episode was about the Society: Surviving the Shift, where Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda talked about the outrage and bad things people talked on social media.

During this intense conversation Jaya Bachchan said, "I am not interested She questions what kind of pleasure you are getting? To mimic someone specially done in bad manner, they are not doing it in nice way."

On which Navya Said I like Memes but good ones. Shweta said that your generation is a very big consumer of these memes. The video of their conversation has gone viral on social media.

Navya Naveli Nanda the host of talk Show "What the Hell Navya" is granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Nanda. on this talk show they often talk about the trending topics openly. Three generation shares their point of view.

