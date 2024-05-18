Jayen Mehta, Nirmala Kurien highlight Amul support in bringing 'Manthan' back to big screen

Cannes [France], May 18 : The Indian cinema is garnering attention from all over the world. In a gesture reflecting recognition of artistic cinema drawing inspiration from the grassroots as also reflecting the success of one of the biggest cooperative movements that helped transform India's milk production, Shyam Benegal's classic 'Manthan' is being screened at the 77th edition of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The film was inspired by the pioneering milk cooperative movement of Verghese Kurien, who led 'Operation Flood', transforming India from a milk-deficient country to the world's biggest producer of milk and dairy products.

The visionary social entrepreneur, who turned Gujarat into the global dairy capital, was also the founder of the billion-dollar brand 'Amul'. The film bringing this revolutionary transformation on celluloid features in golden letters on the pages of the history of Indian cinema, which has been around for more than 100 years.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the first-ever Bharat Parva to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Rivier.

The event, organised by NFDC in collaboration with FICCI under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was a spectacular success, with Cannes delegates thoroughly engrossed in the evening's great performances and delicious assortment of fusion food, according to a statement.

At the Bharat Pavilion, a lively discussion unfolded around the restored masterpiece, Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan'.

The Film Heritage Foundation, along with Sanjay Jaju, shared the film's restoration journey with Davide Pozzi, director of L'imagine Ritrovata

Adding another layer to the event Dr Jayen Mehta and Verghese Kurien's daughter Nirmala Kurien shed light on Amul's significant role. They revealed not only Amul's support in bringing "Manthan" back to the big screen, but also the cooperative's unique involvement in the film's production.

Jayen Mehta is the managing director at the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF)

Over 250 delegates attended the evening that showcased Indian culture, cuisine and cinema at the global platform.

The event also saw the unveiling of posters for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the save-the-date poster for the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Sanjay Jaju, accompanied by filmmakers Ashok Amritraj, Richie Mehta, singer Shaan, actor Rajpal Yadav, and film veteran Bobby Bedi, officiated the unveiling.

Chef Varun Totlani, specially flown in for the occasion, curated a menu that radiated the warmth and hospitality intrinsic to Indian culture.

His culinary creations were a highlight of the evening, offering attendees a taste of India's diverse and flavorful cuisine. The night was further enlivened by performances from singer Sunanda Sharma, who delivered energetic Punjabi numbers. She was joined by budding singers Pragati, Arjun, and Maahi, Shaan's son.

Actor Shobhita Dhulipala, Assamese actor Amie Barauah, renowned in Assamese cinema, and film critic Anupama Chopra were among the luminaries who graced the occasion.

Bharat Parv at Cannes was a night filled with the celebration of film, culture, and artistic collaboration.

The event showcased India's vibrant cultural heritage, leaving a lasting impression on the international delegates and attendees.

