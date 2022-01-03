"Jbtk hero ke dole-shole,rehte hain, tab tak woh theek hai, jahan pump ki hawa nikli, to woh gayab ho jata hai" :Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his latest interview made sensational remarks on actors and heroes debate. Speaking on the difference between actors and heroes the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said, the heroes last till their bodies do, while actors act for their entire lives.

He quoted "Ye koi bhi bata dega ki hero ka waqt hota hai, actor ka koi waqt nahi hota. Actor puri zindagi acting karta hai. Wo alag alag kirdaaron mein nazar aata hai"

He further added, "Rahi baat hero ki, to jab tak uske dole-shole, pump-vump rehte hain, tab tak woh theek hai. Jahan pump ki hawa nikli, to woh gayab ho jata hai."

Well, this is not the first time that Nawazuddin commented on the entertainment industry, earlier he also said that how films big screen ends up superhits and said, "If someone monopolizes 4500 screens and doesn't allow any other film to run, then even a film about cats and dogs will make Rs 20-30 crores."

In another interview, the actor also spoke about his 2021 year experience and said "It was a tough year for the entire globe, with such hardships around us. 2021 has taught me not to trust people who show off, people who are hypocrites."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several lineups in the year 2022, he is all set to create a storm in the industry with his mega-blockbuster movies, like Heropanti 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.