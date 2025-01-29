Jeet Adani, Diva Shah visit Mitti Cafe with invitation ahead of wedding next month

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports, and his fiance Diva Shah recently visited Mitti Cafe, an organization that empowers individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment.

They came to invite the Mitti Cafe team, including its founder, Alina Alam, to their wedding on February 7. They spent time interacting with the employees, cutting a cake, and sharing warm conversations.

The team also presented them with a bouquet and gifts as a token of appreciation.

The visit to Mitti Cafe was particularly special for Jeet Adani, who has been deeply involved in supporting people with disabilities for a long time. His connection with Mitti Cafe goes back to when he personally inaugurated this very outlet, marking his commitment to their cause.

Mitti Cafe, which operates a chain of outlets across India, provides employment opportunities to adults with physical, mental, and psychiatric disabilities, particularly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, during his visit earlier this month to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, talked about his son's marriage.

"Jeet's marriage is on February 7. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and follow traditional ways," he shared.

Responding to a media question whether the wedding is going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities," he said, "Definitely not!"

More than 5,000 employee volunteers of Adani Group are working at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The Mahaprasad Seva is being offered for the entire duration of the Mahakumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.

