"Jeet Gaye": Sunny Deol praises Salman Khan on success of 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : After the action thriller film 'Tiger 3' success at the box office, Salman Khan and other star cast have been lauded by the audience. However, today it's special as Sunny Deol heaped praise on him.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a picture with Salman and wrote, "Jeet Gaye."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz4e7jMMR9K/

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Who agrees for Jeet 2 ?"

The duo has worked in a 1996 romantic-action film titled 'Jeet' also starring Karisma Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Tabu.

Talking about 'Tiger 3', the film minted Rs 44.50 crore on the release day i.e. November 12.

Now, as the World Cup is over, the film is witnessing a jump in its box office collection. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected Rs 376 crore gross in 8 days.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Meanwhile, Sunny is basking in the success of 'Gadar 2'.

Sunny's 'Gadar 2' took the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali 2'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

He will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947', which is being produced by actor Aamir Khan.

