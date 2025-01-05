Jeff Baena Dies By Suicide: Acclaimed Writer-Director Found Dead At His Los-Angeles Home

Acclaimed writer and director Jeff Baena, known for films like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, has tragically passed away at the age of 47, multiple reports confirmed. Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, was found dead at his Los Angeles-area home.

Baena was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment.Baena has more than a dozen directing and film credits to his name.He gained prominence for his work as both a writer and director, often blending elements of comedy, drama, and surrealism in his projects.

Baena married actress Aubrey Plaza in 2021. Plaza frequently collaborates with Baena on his films, contributing her talents both in front of and behind the camera.