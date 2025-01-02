Jeju Air Plane Crash: BTS J-hope Donates KRW 100 million To Victims' families

South Korea's Jeju Island experienced horrific incident on 29th December, when a plane carrying 181 people, attempted an emergency landing at approximately 9:03 am local time. Reports suggest the aircraft suffered a landing gear failure, forcing a belly-landing attempt. At least 179 people are presumed dead after a catastrophic plane crash.

Boeing 737-800 authorities accepted the mistake and apologies for the human loss post-accident. BTS J-hope who is known for the kindness came forward and offered the help for victim family. As per the reports, J-hope, who recently got discharged from mandatory military service has donated 100 million KRW ($68,000) to families affected by the devastating Jeju Air crash at Muan Airport, which claimed 179 lives last week.

The donation was processed on January 2 through the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association, providing immediate support to bereaved families struggling with sudden loss.

"My heart goes out to those enduring this unimaginable pain," J-Hope said, expressing his condolences to families impacted by the December 29 tragedy.

The crash occurred when a Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft's landing gear malfunctioned during touchdown at Muan International Airport. The plane, carrying 181 passengers and crew, skidded off the runway and collided with a concrete barrier before bursting into flames. Only two people survived the incident.

Investigators continue to analyse flight recorder data to determine the cause of the crash.