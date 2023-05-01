LPG cylinder prices cut by ₹171.50

The prices of 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been slashed by Rs 171.50, effective from May 1, reported ANI news agency, citing sources. Following the revision, a 19 kg LPG cylinder will be available at a cost of Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi from today.The cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 1,808.50 and the price has gone down to Rs 1,960.50 in Kolkata.

A 19 kg LPG cylinder sells for Rs 2,021.50 in Chennai with effect from today. Prior to the revision, a 19 kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 2,028 in Delhi, Rs 2,132 in Kolkata, Rs 1,980 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,192.50 in Chennai respectively, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).In 2022, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders was hiked four times, and reduced three times.On September 1 last year, the prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced by ₹91.50, while in August it was reduced by ₹36. In July, the rates were cut by ₹8.5 per unit.