Jena Malone, Terence Howard join star cast of supernatural thriller 'The Movers'

Washington [US], May 20 : The supernatural thriller 'The Movers' cast has been joined by actors Jena Malone, Terrence Howard, Tom Everett Scott and Christopher Lloyd in the recent update.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, director Giorgio Serafini has evolved the cast for the movie which Double 3 Media Group is producing. The new joiners enters the star cast which already had actors Grant Feely, Kellan Rhude and 'Black Adam' fame actor Natalie Burn on board.

The story follows a close-knit family who moves into a seemingly charming neighbourhood, but the reality was completely different from the illusion they had. As they face persistent threats, the family begins to question their truth and the world around them. It's a nightmarish universe of deceiving angels and compassionate demons, lost souls desperately seeking a way out, as per a report by Deadline.

Director commented on the successful casting for the movie which plans to roll cameras on May 22, he said, "We are thrilled to bring together such a talented cast and crew for The Movers. The Movers is a paranoid supernatural thriller in constant motion. Always unsettling, its action is dictated by a nerve-racking countdown right up to the end."

