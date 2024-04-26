Jennifer Aniston to produce remake of '9 to 5' classic

Washington [US], April 26 : Jennifer Aniston, renowned for her roles in 'Friends' and 'The Morning Show,' is stepping into the producer's chair to breathe new life into the iconic workplace comedy '9 to 5.'

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Aniston, alongside her partner Kristin Hahn, will helm the project under their banner, Echo Films.

The reimagining of '9 to 5' will see the involvement of Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody, best known for her work on 'Juno' and 'Jennifer's Body,' to pen the script.

The project marks another significant collaboration for Aniston's production company, which has previously brought films like 'Murder Mystery 2,' 'Dumplin,' and 'The Switch' to audiences.

Originally starring Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda, '9 to 5' followed the story of three women seeking revenge on their sexist boss.

Despite initial plans for a sequel with the original cast, including confirmation from Fonda in 2018, the project faced setbacks and was eventually dropped.

"We never could get the script where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good," Dolly Parton explained in a statement reflecting on the decision to abandon the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nonetheless, the enduring popularity of the original film, which remains one of the highest-grossing box office comedies, has sparked interest in revisiting its themes for a modern audience.

The '9 to 5' remake spearheaded by Aniston promises to inject fresh perspectives into the beloved story, though specific details about the project remain scarce.

The 1980 film not only left a lasting impact on cinema but also inspired a successful sitcom starring Rita Moreno and a Broadway musical in 2009.

As Aniston and her team embark on this endeavour, fans eagerly anticipate how they will reinterpret the classic tale of workplace empowerment for contemporary audiences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor