Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, more win big at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Academy award-winning actor Jennifer Hudson, and Will Smith recently bagged big accolades at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, which were presented on February 26.

As per Billboard, The virtual show aired on BET and was simulcast on several of its sister ViacomCBS networks.

Hudson took two big awards -- entertainer of the year and outstanding actor (female) in a motion picture for playing Aretha Franklin in 'Respect'.

The same award went to Oscar winner Viola Davis for playing blues great Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey's 'Black Bottom'.

Meanwhile, Smith won outstanding actor in a motion picture for his performance in 'King Richard'. It's his second win in the category, following a 2009 win for Seven Pounds.

Here's a complete list of the winners of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards:

Jennifer Hudson (WINNER)

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

'The Harder They Fall' (Netflix) (WINNER)

'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

'Respect' (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Will Smith - 'King Richard' (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)

Denzel Washington - 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' (Apple TV+ / A24)

Jonathan Majors - 'The Harder They Fall' (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield - 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mahershala Ali - 'Swan Song' (Apple TV+)

Jennifer Hudson - 'Respect' (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing) (WINNER)

Andra Day - 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Halle Berry - 'Bruised' (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson - 'Passing' (Netflix)

Zendaya - 'Malcolm & Marie' (Netflix)

'Insecure' (HBO) (WINNER)

'Black-ish' (ABC)

'Harlem' (Amazon Studios)

'Run the World' (Starz)

'The Upshaws' (Netflix)

Anthony Anderson - 'Black-ish' (ABC) (WINNER)

Cedric the Entertainer - 'The Neighborhood' (CBS)

Don Cheadle - 'Black Monday' (Showtime)

Elisha 'EJ' Williams - 'The Wonder Years' (ABC)

Jay Ellis - 'Insecure' (HBO)

Issa Rae - 'Insecure' (HBO) (WINNER)

Loretta Devine - 'Family Reunion' (Netflix)

Regina Hall - 'Black Monday' (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross - 'Black-ish' (ABC)

Yvonne Orji - 'Insecure' (HBO)

Sterling K. Brown - 'This Is Us' (NBC) (WINNER)

Billy Porter - 'Pose' (FX Network)

Damson Idris - 'Snowfall' (FX Network)

Forest Whitaker - 'Godfather of Harlem' (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe - 'Queen Sugar' (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Angela Bassett - '9-1-1' (FOX) (WINNER)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner - 'Queen Sugar' (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Octavia Spencer - 'Truth Be Told' (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah - 'The Equalizer' (CBS)

Rutina Wesley - 'Queen Sugar' (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

@Laronhinesofficial - Laron Hines (WINNER)

@Euniquejg - Eunique Jones Gibson

@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks

@_Lyneezy - Lanae Vanee

@Terrellgrice - Terrell Grice

The star-studded award night was attended by Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, Michael Strahan, Tiffany Haddish, Questlove, Morgan Freeman, Kerry Washington and more.

